Manchester City are set to rival Real Madrid and Tottenham for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

Bastoni is a young defender who has established himself as a key player in Inter Milan’s team over the last few years. His performances have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe, but he’s looking for the best of the best if he was to move from Italy.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, via TEAMtalk, Manchester City are in the running for Bastoni, and a separate report believes they have an advantage over Tottenham for his signature.

FC Inter News reports that Bastoni wants a move to one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and doesn’t consider Tottenham to be in this bracket. Spurs haven’t qualified for the Champions League in recent years, so a club like Manchester City would be a preferred destination.

Todofichajes have also reported that Real Madrid are interested in the 23-year-old, and manager Carlo Ancelotti has personally requested the central defender.

Bastoni is comfortable in a back three system, having played there for Inter Milan. This is Tottenham’s preferred formation under Antonio Conte, so if the North London club were to establish themselves in the Champions League again, Bastoni could be tempted into a move.

Ancelotti is reportedly keen to partner him with David Alaba, and with Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League, coupled with their history as a club, there aren’t many bigger in terms of stature than Bastoni could be aiming for.