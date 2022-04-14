Manchester United are eyeing Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn if Erik ten Hag takes over as manager.

Bergwijn has struggled for regular minutes since joining Tottenham, especially since the arrival of Dejan Kulusevski this season.

Ten Hag attempted to sign the Dutch winger during his time at Ajax, and the Daily Mail are reporting that he will make an effort to sign him for Manchester United if he is appointed as manager.

Now Tottenham have signed Kulusevski, who is in excellent form, they may be less reluctant to sell the 24-year-old, after blocking his move to Ajax previously.

The report claims that Bergwijn is likely to only cost £20m, and it could be a smart signing for United, who are going to be short in attacking positions.

With Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, and Edinson Cavani all out of contract in the summer, United don’t have a lot of depth to work with.

Marcus Rashford has also been out of form and Jadon Sancho has struggled to show much consistency this season, so you can understand Ten Hag targeting a winger for the summer.