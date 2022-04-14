Manchester United prepared a contract offer for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe last summer, before being told he’d agreed a move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe is out of contract this summer, and PSG are in a fight to keep hold of one of their prized assets. Understandably, some of the biggest clubs in the world are taking an interest in the French winger, who is highly regarded as one of the best young players in Europe.

According to Fabrice Hawkins, via Get Football News France, Manchester United were interested in signing Mbappe and even prepared a contract offer for the 23-year-old.

The signing of Mbappe would have revolutionised Manchester United, a player who can win games on his own, no matter how poorly his team is playing.

A player like Cristiano Ronaldo for example needs crosses into the box, the ball played into him, whereas Mbappe can pick the ball up from anywhere on the pitch and make something happen.

Unfortunately for the Manchester club, Mbappe seems to have his heart set on Real Madrid or staying at PSG and United don’t seem to be in the running anymore.