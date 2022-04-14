Newcastle hold talks to sign world-class Argentina star for free

Newcastle have reportedly held talks to sign Juventus striker Paulo Dybala on a free transfer.

Dybala’s contract at Juventus currently expires in the summer, and the Italian club have confirmed the Argentine will leave the club.

Newcastle are said to have held talks to sign the forward, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The agents of Dybala reportedly went on a tour of England and Spain, to speak to multiple European clubs, including Newcastle.

A move to the North East seems unlikely, however, with him preferring to stay in Italy.

