Newcastle looking to raid Lyon again for £35m star who is close friends with Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United signed Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon in January and according to reports, the Magpies could launch a second raid on the French side during the summer transfer window.

That’s according to reports in Europe, which claim the cash-rich Geordies are preparing to make a move for attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The same reports state that the Geordies tried to sign the 24-year-old prior to landing Guimaraes. However, after opting against moving clubs halfway through a season, Paqueta stayed with Lyon but after seeing his close friend and teammate move to the Premier League, the midfielder is said to now be feeling ‘isolated’.

That could prompt the Brazilian to force a summer move and Newcastle United is expected to be well in the mix again.

Since joining Lyon from AC Milan back in 2020, Paqueta, whose contract runs out in 2025, has gone on to feature in 71 matches, across all competitions, directly contributing to 31 goals along the way.

