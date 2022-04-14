Pundit says Spurs midfielder has no future at the club Posted by Nick Jones April 14th 2022, 16:55 Speaking for GiveMeSport, Carlton Palmer believes on-loan Tottenham star will be moved this summer.The 25-year-old midfielder is enjoying his loan move at Lyon but his £54m option appears very expensive to be triggered by French outfit.The French international completed his move to Tottenham on July 2019 but has failed to make an impact under several managers as his attitude has raised eyebrows many times during his tenure in London. “The manager is the manager, and if he says he doesn’t see him having a future at Spurs, then that tells you everything you need to know, he’s going to be moved on in the summer.” – said Palmer. Ndombele has impressed at Lyon this season, already scoring a goal and providing two assists and has helped his team reach quarter-finals of Europa League. Palmer believes Ndombele will definitely will be moved this summer, although it is going to be difficult to re-coup the £55m Tottenham spent for his services three years ago. Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.