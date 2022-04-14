Speaking for GiveMeSport, Carlton Palmer believes on-loan Tottenham star will be moved this summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder is enjoying his loan move at Lyon but his £54m option appears very expensive to be triggered by French outfit.

“The manager is the manager, and if he says he doesn’t see him having a future at Spurs, then that tells you everything you need to know, he’s going to be moved on in the summer.” – said Palmer.

Ndombele has impressed at Lyon this season, already scoring a goal and providing two assists and has helped his team reach quarter-finals of Europa League.

Palmer believes Ndombele will definitely will be moved this summer, although it is going to be difficult to re-coup the £55m Tottenham spent for his services three years ago.