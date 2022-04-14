Manchester United transfer target changes agent ahead of possible summer move

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Everton forward Richarlison as one of their potential transfer targets up front this summer.

The Brazil international has shone at Goodison Park and CaughtOffside recently revealed that Man Utd were admirers of his as a possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Richarlison is focused on Everton for now, but has also just signed up with a new agency, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Everton striker Richarlison and his Velasco Sport Group have now officially signed with CAA Base agency ?? #EFC Been told Manchester United have discussed Richarlison internally, alongside Darwin Núñez and other options. Of course no talks now – he's totally focused on Everton. pic.twitter.com/PDqGCsMTJ2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2022

This sounds encouraging for the Red Devils, with Richarlison perhaps making this move as he has a summer transfer in mind.

United would do well to win the race for the 24-year-old’s signature, with the club in urgent need of some changes after a difficult season.

Ronaldo is turning 38 next term and surely can’t keep playing 90 minutes week in, week out, while Richarlison could also be an important upgrade on struggling attacking players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Speaking to CaughtOffside recently, former MUFC midfielder Luke Chadwick admitted he liked the idea of Richarlison joining his old club.

“Richarlison is a proven Premier League player, even if he’s not had the best of seasons in this under-performing Everton team,” Chadwick said.

“He’s also had injury problems and what-not, but he’s always a handful for defenders, always puts himself about, and can play a few different positions.

“He’s a huge talent and could be a great option for United.

“He sometimes looks like he’s on the edge of doing something a bit silly, whether that’s a bad tackle or getting into an argument with the referee, but he’s also certainly an exciting player who gets fans on their feet.

“He’d add something to Manchester United, for sure.”