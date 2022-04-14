Savic chased Grealish in the tunnel after hair pulling incident, Guardiola had bottles thrown at him in tunnel melee

Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic attempted to clash with Manchester City attacking midfielder Jack Grealish again in the tunnel after last night’s fiercely contested Champions League quarter-final.

Savic was seen pulling Grealish’s hair during a row that took place during the game, and a report from Sky Sports in the video below provides details of even more chaos that took place after the final whistle at the Wanda Metropolitano.

See below as Sky claim there was a melee in the tunnel that saw Savic try to chase Grealish, while City manager Pep Guardiola had bottles thrown at him from the stands as he tried to leave the pitch…

"Pretty disgraceful scenes… It was going down the tunnel where it all kicked off again… Police had riot shields" ? Details of the "melee" from the #UCL match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City ?? pic.twitter.com/uNiDrqYma2 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 14, 2022

While we all love the passion that Diego Simeone’s teams play with, this surely crossed a line, with Sky adding that police even had to get involved.

City will be pleased to have got through this difficult tie, and they’ve now set up a semi-final clash with Real Madrid after their 1-0 aggregate victory.