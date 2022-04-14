Newcastle United are reportedly working to revive a potential transfer deal for Lille defender Sven Botman.

The 22-year-old has shown immense quality with his performances in Ligue 1 in recent times, and it’s not at all surprising to see strong interest in him ahead of the summer.

Botman could be a fine fit at Newcastle, but for the time being it seems AC Milan have ‘leapfrogged’ the Magpies in a bid to land the Dutchman, according to Football Insider.

The report suggests, however, that Newcastle could still be in this, with both clubs agreeing personal terms with the player, who has a £30million asking price.

This would be some statement by NUFC’s new owners if they could pull it off, following a strong January window that saw big names like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle now have the finances to compete with the biggest clubs in the world, so fans will hope to see talent like Botman coming in this summer and beyond.