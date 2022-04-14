Terms agreed: Newcastle try to revive £30m transfer despite being leapfrogged by Euro giants

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly working to revive a potential transfer deal for Lille defender Sven Botman.

The 22-year-old has shown immense quality with his performances in Ligue 1 in recent times, and it’s not at all surprising to see strong interest in him ahead of the summer.

Botman could be a fine fit at Newcastle, but for the time being it seems AC Milan have ‘leapfrogged’ the Magpies in a bid to land the Dutchman, according to Football Insider.

The report suggests, however, that Newcastle could still be in this, with both clubs agreeing personal terms with the player, who has a £30million asking price.

Sven Botman celebrates a goal for Lille
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool equal Manchester United’s Champions League record after win over Benfica
Savic chased Grealish in the tunnel after hair pulling incident, Guardiola had bottles thrown at him in tunnel melee
Moyes tells West Ham board to sign Real Madrid striker who is keen on a move

This would be some statement by NUFC’s new owners if they could pull it off, following a strong January window that saw big names like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle now have the finances to compete with the biggest clubs in the world, so fans will hope to see talent like Botman coming in this summer and beyond.

More Stories Sven Botman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.