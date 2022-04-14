Torino president claims Arsenal transfer target could have already signed for someone

Torino president Urbano Cairo has spoken out on the future of Andrea Belotti, who was a previous Arsenal transfer target.

Belotti was linked to Arsenal last year, alongside Inter and AC Milan, according to Calcio Mercato.

The Torino striker’s contract expires in June, so he has been able to sign a pre-contract agreement since January. President Cairo has confirmed this, and admits the striker may well have already agreed to sign for someone without telling the club.

“His contract is running down, from February 1 he was already free to sign for someone else, and in theory he could’ve already done it. He could’ve told us, but there you go,” said Cairo, as relayed by Football Italia.

Arsenal were rumoured to have an interest in the player, and bringing Belotti in on a free transfer could be smart business. With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both set to leave with their contracts expiring, Belotti could be brought in as a free replacement.

They will likely spend a significant fee on a marquee signing upfront, but bringing in Belotti with his experience and goalscoring record to play as backup, would be good business from Arsenal.