Tottenham chief Paratici to explore offloading £30m star in potential swap transfer

Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici is reportedly ready to explore a potential swap deal that could see Giovani Lo Celso leave for Villarreal and Pau Torres move in the opposite direction.

Lo Celso is currently on loan at Villarreal and has done well in his time in La Liga, helping Unai Emery’s side on a surprise run to the Champions League semi-finals this season.

According to Football Insider, Spurs remain confident they could make as much as £30million from the sale of Lo Celso, though Paratici is also said to be considering using the Argentine as part of a deal to sign Spanish defender Torres.

Tottenham fans would surely view that as great business if the club could pull it off, with Lo Celso looking unlikely to have a long-term future in north London.

Torres, meanwhile, looks a solid and intelligent defender who could make an immediate impact in Antonio Conte’s squad.

The Italian tactician will want to bring in the best players possible after becoming used to working with elite talent during his time in charge of the likes of Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan.

This current Spurs squad is some way away from that level at the moment, but Torres would be a superb signing who could help Conte realise his vision for the club.