Video: Bowen adds West Ham’s third in emphatic Europa League display

Jarrod Bowen scored West Ham’s third, adding to an already impressive, dominant display from the London club.

After holding The Hammers to a draw away from home, Lyon would have been hoping to take the game to West Ham in the home leg.

First-half goals from Craig Dawson and Declan Rice saw them 2-0 down at half time.

Bowen added shortly after the break to give West Ham a three goal lead.

Pictures from Bein Sports, DAZN Canada, and BT Sport.

UNBELIEVABLE ? West Ham make it THREE, Jarrod Bowen surely finishes the tie ? pic.twitter.com/BauNOmFdkc — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 14, 2022

?? Jarrod Bowen's fantastic season continues as he gets in on the action. West Ham are cruising towards the semi-finals… ? @btsportfootball #OLWHU | #UEL pic.twitter.com/luzbetWNYs — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) April 14, 2022

West Ham may have been worried to have been without Aaron Cresswell, who got sent off in the first leg. However, it seems they can cope perfectly well without the English left-back.