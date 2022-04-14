Video: Bowen adds West Ham’s third in emphatic Europa League display

Jarrod Bowen scored West Ham’s third, adding to an already impressive, dominant display from the London club.

After holding The Hammers to a draw away from home, Lyon would have been hoping to take the game to West Ham in the home leg.

First-half goals from Craig Dawson and Declan Rice saw them 2-0 down at half time.

Bowen added shortly after the break to give West Ham a three goal lead.

West Ham may have been worried to have been without Aaron Cresswell, who got sent off in the first leg. However, it seems they can cope perfectly well without the English left-back.

