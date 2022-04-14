Video: Dawson and Rice give West Ham huge Europa League advantage

Craig Dawson scored a bullet header to give West Ham the lead in the Europa League away to Lyon, before Declan Rice powered home to add their second goal.

West Ham drew with Lyon in the first leg of the tie, despite Aaron Cresswell getting sent off.

The Hammers started the second leg well with Dawson powering a header into the bag of the net, after an excellent delivery from Pablo Fornals. Just before half-time, Rice finished from the edge of the area to go into the break with a two goal lead.

Pictures below from Sport.TV, BT Sport, CBS Sports, and DAZN Canada.

HUGE GOAL, WEST HAM HAVE THE LEAD ?? pic.twitter.com/kqiG7oPeyk — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 14, 2022

Europa League

4tos de final vuelta

Gol de West Ham ???????

2-0

Declan Rice ????????

Global 3-1 favor West Ham ??????? pic.twitter.com/8hoZiOPNvS — FutbolGol12 (@Gol12Futbol) April 14, 2022

Declan Rice makes it two ?? His goal has West Ham rolling in France ? pic.twitter.com/jiJRlDFsk1 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 14, 2022

Declan Rice. What a moment. What a player.pic.twitter.com/TghZRvxY2K — COYIrons (@COYIronscom) April 14, 2022

West Ham went into half-time 3-1 up on aggregate.