Video: Lyon fans smash up barriers and light fires in stadium after West Ham defeat

West Ham FC
Posted by

Lyon fans smashed up barriers and lit fires in the ground following their defeat to West Ham in the Europa League. 

That didn’t deter the West Ham players though, who continued to celebrate with the travelling away support, following their advancement into the semi final, as seen in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Declan Rice responds to overconfident Lyon tweet after West Ham win
Video: West Ham mock Moussa Dembele on Twitter after defeating Lyon
Chelsea star set to join one of Manchester United, PSG, or Tottenham

The Lyon supporters were understandably frustrated, after their team’s horrific performance at home to the Hammers.

After grabbing a draw in the away leg, the Lyon fans would have expected more of a fight from their players in front of the home crowd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.