Video: Lyon fans smash up barriers and light fires in stadium after West Ham defeat

Lyon fans smashed up barriers and lit fires in the ground following their defeat to West Ham in the Europa League.

That didn’t deter the West Ham players though, who continued to celebrate with the travelling away support, following their advancement into the semi final, as seen in the tweet below.

Crazy Lyon fans smashing the barriers up and lighting fires… Declan Rice and West Ham player carry on celebrating! 3-0 win. Euro semi final… @MirrorFootball #COYI pic.twitter.com/8dPXkGpVBr — Simon Bird (@SimonBird_) April 14, 2022

The Lyon supporters were understandably frustrated, after their team’s horrific performance at home to the Hammers.

After grabbing a draw in the away leg, the Lyon fans would have expected more of a fight from their players in front of the home crowd.