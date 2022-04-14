Video: Maddison and Pereira complete late comeback for Leicester

Leicester City FC
Posted by

James Maddison equalised for Leicester City after bending a shot into the top-corner beyond the goalkeeper.

Maddison burst into the box and was in the right position after the ball was cut back, to equalise for Leicester against PSV. Then, Ricardo Pereira pounced on a rebound to place the ball into the back of the net and take the lead for Leicester.

With a place in the Europa Conference League semi-final at stake, both players stayed composed to finish smartly.

Pictures below from BT Sport, Virgin Media and DAZN Canada.

 

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist confirms Manchester United star will leave the club in the summer
Video: Youri Tielemans makes costly error for Leicester City
Chelsea star to be given the chance to impress Thomas Tuchel amid Premier League interest

Leicester won the game, advancing into the next round.

More Stories James Maddison Ricardo Pereira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.