Video: Maddison and Pereira complete late comeback for Leicester

James Maddison equalised for Leicester City after bending a shot into the top-corner beyond the goalkeeper.

Maddison burst into the box and was in the right position after the ball was cut back, to equalise for Leicester against PSV. Then, Ricardo Pereira pounced on a rebound to place the ball into the back of the net and take the lead for Leicester.

With a place in the Europa Conference League semi-final at stake, both players stayed composed to finish smartly.

Leicester won the game, advancing into the next round.