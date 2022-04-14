Video: Manchester City star gives Marcos Llorente a sly push before walking away

Manchester City star Liam Delap gave Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente a sly push, before walking away like nothing happened.

There was plenty of drama towards the end of the Atletico Madrid versus Manchester City Champions League tie this week, with many players receiving bookings for their antics.

Manchester City youngster Delap got in on the action, with a cheeky push without even looking at Llorente. Delap then proceeded to walk away as if nothing happened, and was protected by a UEFA official.

liam delap with a cheeky push on llorente ???? pic.twitter.com/n9LbSHIPEM — Wild ?? #Haaland2022 #TxikiOut (@WildSZN) April 14, 2022

The antics continued into the tunnel after the game, with footage showing many players going head-to-head, with police having to get involved.

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey gave his opinion on the controversy, speaking exclusively to Caught Offside.