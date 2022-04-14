Video: West Ham mock Moussa Dembele on Twitter after defeating Lyon

West Ham hilariously mocked Moussa Dembele, after his theatrics got Aaron Cresswell sent off in the first leg of their Europa League tie.

Although probably a red card, Dembele certainly made the most of Cresswell’s challenge, which resulted in him getting sent off.

When on the ground, Dembele winked towards a teammate, and West Ham have taken that clip, and added some dramatic effects to it, as seen in the tweet below.

West Ham advanced into the Europa League semi-final, with a 3-0 victory away to Lyon, taking the aggregate score to 4-1 to the Hammers.

