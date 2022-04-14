West Ham hilariously mocked Moussa Dembele, after his theatrics got Aaron Cresswell sent off in the first leg of their Europa League tie.

Although probably a red card, Dembele certainly made the most of Cresswell’s challenge, which resulted in him getting sent off.

When on the ground, Dembele winked towards a teammate, and West Ham have taken that clip, and added some dramatic effects to it, as seen in the tweet below.

West Ham advanced into the Europa League semi-final, with a 3-0 victory away to Lyon, taking the aggregate score to 4-1 to the Hammers.