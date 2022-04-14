Video: Youri Tielemans makes costly error for Leicester City

Eran Zahavi opened the scoring for PSV, after capitalising on a defensive error from Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans had the ball in his own half, but gifted PSV an opportunity by passing the ball straight to one of their players.

Pictures below from BT Sport, Fox Sports MX and Exxen.

It's a nightmare for Leicester as they give it away cheaply at the back ? PSV capitalise and they are in front! #UECL pic.twitter.com/20uj61LKvX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 14, 2022

¡GOOOOOOL DEL PSV! ?? Mala salida del Leicester, que Zahavi no perdona y ya pone arriba del marcador al PSV Eindhoven en la #UECLxFOX. ? ? @GusMenFox

? @CarlosSequeyro

? @lmsauret ?: FOX Sports PREMIUM

????: https://t.co/JyuiZydioW pic.twitter.com/8wQrY6cHZi — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 14, 2022

Leicester and PSV drew the first leg 0-0, so the Premier League can’t be affording to make costly mistakes. Tielemans is rarely a player to make a mistake and can often be relied upon to keep possession, but a small lapse in concentration allowed PSV to take the lead.