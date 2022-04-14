Video: Youri Tielemans makes costly error for Leicester City

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Eran Zahavi opened the scoring for PSV, after capitalising on a defensive error from Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans had the ball in his own half, but gifted PSV an opportunity by passing the ball straight to one of their players.

Pictures below from BT Sport, Fox Sports MX and Exxen.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star to be given the chance to impress Thomas Tuchel amid Premier League interest
Arsenal transfer target signs new contract until 2026
Pundit says Spurs midfielder has no future at the club

Leicester and PSV drew the first leg 0-0, so the Premier League can’t be affording to make costly mistakes. Tielemans is rarely a player to make a mistake and can often be relied upon to keep possession, but a small lapse in concentration allowed PSV to take the lead.

More Stories Eran Zahavi Youri Tielemans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.