How Arsenal impacted one manager's bid to land the Manchester United job

Manchester United FC
Manchester United may reportedly have made a slightly hasty decision with regards to one of their eight managerial candidates ahead of next season.

The Red Devils look set to choose Ajax boss Erik ten Hag after considering a long list of names, including Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui, according to ESPN.

The report explains, however, that there was a sense at Man Utd that Lopetegui might be another Unai Emery, who notably flopped in his time as Arsenal manager a few years ago.

However, Emery enjoyed plenty of success at Sevilla, and is now also doing hugely impressive work at Villarreal, so perhaps this was a bit harsh on him, and on Lopetegui, who seemed to have no chance of getting the job at Old Trafford due to Emery’s struggles at Arsenal, according to ESPN.

Julen Lopetegui was seen as another Unai Emery by Man Utd
Lopetegui probably isn’t quite as impressive as some of the other names on United’s list, though the criticisms of him could easily also be made of Ten Hag, who is yet to manage at a more competitive level than the Dutch Eredivisie.

Still, ESPN explain that Ten Hag won United over due to not being tarnished by failure like some of the other names on the list.

