Arsenal add out of contract midfielder to list of transfer targets

Arsenal have added Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch to their list of transfer targets, with the 26-year-old out of contract this summer.

Grillitsch is a midfielder who is also able to play as a centre-back. Standing at six foot two, he’s a towering, physical presence in the middle.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Arsenal will be looking to bring the Austrian to the club, without having to pay any transfer fee to Hoffenheim.

Arsenal have had issues in midfield this season, with Thomas Partey missing on occasions. With a couple of injuries and the African Cup of Nations, Arsenal have been without Partey, who is key in their midfield.

With a lack of depth in this area, players like Martin Odegaard have had to fill in. Granit Xhaka has been forced to play at left-back at times, meaning they’ve struggled with numbers in the centre of the pitch.

Bringing in Grillitsch, even if he isn’t going to be a starter, will be much needed squad depth and would be a smart move on a free transfer.

Grillitsch is a regular for his country, managing 33 appearances for Austria.