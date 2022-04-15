Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to pay €80m for Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Darwin Nunez.

Nunez has been linked with a host of clubs due to impressive performances for Benfica, and 90min list Manchester United and Arsenal as clubs interested in securing his signature.

Now, Sport1 (via Fichajes) are reporting that Bayern Munich will enter the race for Nunez, and are willing to pay around €80m for the 22-year-old.

Gerard Romero has claimed Barcelona are willing to buy Robert Lewandowski for €25m (via Barca Universal), so they could be eyeing up Nunez as a potential replacement.

Lewandowski is well into his thirties now, so selling the Polish striker and reinvesting in a young talent like Nunez could be a smart move for Bayern Munich. Any move for Nunez is unlikely to happen unless they sell their star forward, who is unlikely to want to join a side where he isn’t starting every week.

Nunez has scored 24 goals in as many league games this season, and has been impressing in the Champions League too.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals in Europe, and has naturally attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs on the continent.