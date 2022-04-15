Bayern Munich willing to pay €80m for Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to pay €80m for Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Darwin Nunez.

Nunez has been linked with a host of clubs due to impressive performances for Benfica, and 90min list Manchester United and Arsenal as clubs interested in securing his signature.

Now, Sport1 (via Fichajes) are reporting that Bayern Munich will enter the race for Nunez, and are willing to pay around €80m for the 22-year-old.

Gerard Romero has claimed Barcelona are willing to buy Robert Lewandowski for €25m (via Barca Universal), so they could be eyeing up Nunez as a potential replacement.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle star in disagreement with Toon – could now leave in June
Vladimir Putin names his three favourites footballers of all time, picking just one Russian player
Brazilian star wants £180k-a-week to join Newcastle

Lewandowski is well into his thirties now, so selling the Polish striker and reinvesting in a young talent like Nunez could be a smart move for Bayern Munich. Any move for Nunez is unlikely to happen unless they sell their star forward, who is unlikely to want to join a side where he isn’t starting every week.

Nunez has scored 24 goals in as many league games this season, and has been impressing in the Champions League too.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals in Europe, and has naturally attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs on the continent.

More Stories Darwin Nunez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.