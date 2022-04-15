Brazilian star wants £180k-a-week to join Newcastle

Brazilian star Lucas Paqueta is demanding around £180,000 a week in wages, with Newcastle United interested.

Paqueta is currently at Lyon, and is a friend of January signing Bruno Guimaraes. It’s going to cost Newcastle a lot of money if they want to reunite the Brazilian’s, and Foot Mercato are reporting it will cost them £180,000 a week in wages.

The Chronicle are also reporting that it would cost them £58m to sign the midfielder.

The issue with Newcastle’s takeover, is every player linked with a move to the North East understands their vast financial budget. Players like Paqueta are going to demand astronomical fees if they are to move to the club.