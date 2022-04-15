Brazilian star wants £180k-a-week to join Newcastle

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Brazilian star Lucas Paqueta is demanding around £180,000 a week in wages, with Newcastle United interested.

Paqueta is currently at Lyon, and is a friend of January signing Bruno Guimaraes. It’s going to cost Newcastle a lot of money if they want to reunite the Brazilian’s, and Foot Mercato are reporting it will cost them £180,000 a week in wages.

The Chronicle are also reporting that it would cost them £58m to sign the midfielder.

More Stories / Latest News
Matt Targett set to become first summer signing at Newcastle
Manchester United to make Ligue 1 midfielder their top transfer target
Jack Grealish given new nickname by teammates after Atletico Madrid antics

The issue with Newcastle’s takeover, is every player linked with a move to the North East understands their vast financial budget. Players like Paqueta are going to demand astronomical fees if they are to move to the club.

More Stories lucas paqueta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.