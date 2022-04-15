Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche after 9 and a half years at the club.

Sat just inside the relegation zone, Dyche has struggled to get his usual tune out of this Burnley squad. The football was never pretty, but it was effective. To have kept Burnley in the league for so long on a shoestring budget, was an impressive achievement.

The club decided to act before it was too late, and have sacked Dyche and his backroom team with eight games to go in the Premier League, as seen in the tweet below.

Burnley Football Club can confirm the Club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 15, 2022

As poor as Dyche has been this season, it’s difficult to think of any managers who would be willing to come in with eight games remaining, sat in the relegation zone. Even if a manager is willing to come in, the task they have on their hands is so immense, they’d do well to turn things around.

At least Dyche knows the squad, their capabilities, and the players understand their roles. If a new manager comes in and tries to change the way the play quickly, there might not be enough time left to save them.