Erik ten Hag has already told one Man United star he can leave Old Trafford

Manchester United are set to confirm Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager.

According to widespread reports, the Dutch tactician will take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick and lead the Red Devils next season with an announcement expected after Ajax’s KNVB cup final against PSV on Sunday.

Ahead of what looks to be a massive challenge following what has been another abysmal campaign for the Red Devils, ten Hag will know that he must shake things up.

One player whose future will be put under the microscope in the summer is club legend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

MORE: Atletico Madrid vs Man City was chaos because the referee lost control, says Mark Halsey

After agreeing to make a sensational return from Juventus last summer, the Portuguese superstar is now well into his second stint at Old Trafford.

Despite scoring 18 goals this campaign, including a brace against Newcastle United on his second debut, Ronaldo has not been without his critics.

Seen as a player who no longer fits the mould of a team who has been instructed to work hard, including pressing from the front, the 37-year-old, in many pundits’ book, has been a hindrance.

Although when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner rejoined United last year, he signed a two-year contract, the end of this season could see him moved on and according to a recent report from the Daily Star, that is exactly what is going to happen.

The outlet has claimed that incoming boss ten Hag has already informed his new employers that the side’s legendary number seven has no future in his first-team plans.

One player heavily linked with succeeding Ronaldo at United has been Benfica’s Darwin Nunez and while discussing his future recently admitted that compatriot and fellow striker Edinson Cavani is his hero.

“Cavani, he’s my idol,” Nunez told reporters earlier this week, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.