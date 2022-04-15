Highly-rated striker admits Man United ace is his hero amid transfer speculation

While the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe look set to dominate the summer transfer window, another attacker is quickly emerging as a top target for several big European clubs.

Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, 22, who has experienced an incredible rise this season, looks increasingly more likely to leave Portugal at the end of the campaign.

Rumoured to be wanted by almost all of the Premier League’s top sides, including Manchester United, the Uruguayan clearly isn’t short of admirers (The Sun).

Expected to be sold if Benfica receives a bid of around £65m, Nunez looks destined to find his long-term future in England’s top-flight but at what club will that be?

Likely to have his pick of the bunch, one club who has already confirmed their need to sign a ‘younger’ forward this summer has been the Red Devils.

“This is obvious,” Ralf Rangnick told reporters earlier this year (as quoted by ESPN).

“Edison’s [Cavani] contract is running out in the summer, and the club needs the best possible centre forward. This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that.”

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from the attacker himself, who when asked about his future, kept his cards close to his chest, but did go on to reveal that United striker and compatriot, Edinson Cavani, is his ‘idol’.