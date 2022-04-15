Jack Grealish given new nickname by teammates after Atletico Madrid antics

Jack Grealish has been given a new nickname by his Manchester City teammates after the drama in the Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Manchester City players are labelling Grealish “Peaky Jack”, in reference to Peaky Blinders, a show based in the Manchester City winger’s place of birth.

Grealish was involved in regular tussles with Stefan Savic over the two legs, and it got extremely heated towards the end of the tie in Madrid.

Savic pulled Grealish’s hair, and he reacted on his Instagram, as seen in the photo above.

