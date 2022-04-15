Journalist says Jesse Marsch has one problem with Leeds star

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed that defender Junior Firpo is a problem for Leeds.

Firpo has been absent from the last four games due to injury, but he hasn’t performed as expected since joining the club. Without a backup left-back, Stuart Dallas has had to fill in in defence, and may continue to do so even when Firpo is fit.

“I think left-back is still a problem for the team as well. Right now, Junior Firpo has struggled since his arrival from Barcelona with form and injury,” said O’Rourke, talking to The Transfer Tavern.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United to make Ligue 1 midfielder their top transfer target
Jack Grealish given new nickname by teammates after Atletico Madrid antics
Tottenham tracking Spanish star to fit into defensive system

Leeds should have enough to stay in the league this season and may target a new left-back in the summer.

More Stories Jesse Marsch Junior Firpo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.