Journalist says Marsch can help Leeds pull off major summer deal

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed that Leeds manager Jesse Marsch can help pull off a summer deal to sign Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson.

The21-year-oold has been linked with a move for the midfielder, and O’Rourke believes the youngster could link back up with manager Marsch this summer.

That was the one they tried to do in January and were just not able to do it, so they will definitely rekindle their interest in that one, and Jesse Marsch with his American connections should boost their chances of getting that deal done,” said O’Rourke, speaking about Aaronson to GiveMeSport.

The move makes sense for both parties, with a move to the Premier League often high on the agenda of players outside the top five leagues. Aaronson is also American, just like former manager Marsch.

