Juventus eyeing Chelsea star with just four league starts this season

Juventus are considering making a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa has struggled for minutes at Chelsea, especially since the arrival of Edouard Mendy. The London club broke the record fee for a goalkeeper when signing him less than four years ago, costing the club £71m, according to BBC Sport.

Now, Juventus are interested in attempting to reignite Kepa’s career, as they look for an improvement on their current crop of goalkeepers, according to Fichajes.

Juventus will be hoping to recapture the form of Kepa that saw Chelsea pay the astronomical fee they did for him. There’s undoubtedly an excellent goalkeeper in there, but poor form and a lack of confidence has seen him fall down the pecking order.

Chelsea may have to cut their losses on Kepa, as it’s going to be extremely difficult to recoup the majority of the transfer fee they paid for him. Since signing, his form has only gone downhill, and we’ve only seen tiny glimpses of the ability expected of him when he signed.

Frank Lampard made the decision to bring in a goalkeeper to rival Kepa, and it seems to have paid off.

