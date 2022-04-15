Liam Gallagher sends shocking death threat to Atletico Madrid player

Liam Gallagher isn’t known for his class and after his latest tweet, it’s not hard to work out why.

The former Oasis frontman is a boyhood Manchester City fan (we didn’t know they existed either) and will often be asked for his take on the Citizens’ performances.

However, despite watching his side squeeze past Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday evening, Gallagher clearly wasn’t happy.

Defender Stefan Savic, who used to actually play for City, sparked uproar after allowing his frustration to get the better of him.

Seen clashing with a number of players, including a tussle with Jack Grealish, it is safe to say that the Montenegrin didn’t cover himself in glory.

However, taking it to a whole different level has been Gallagher, who has taken to Twitter to issue a rather disgusting death threat.

When it comes to fans abusing players over social media, many argue that strict legislation and identity verification are required. So one does wonder where CEO Jack Dorsey and his community (double) standards are with this one…

