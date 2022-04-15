Liverpool showing an interest in €30m Arsenal transfer target

Liverpool are showing an interest in €30m Arsenal transfer target Domenico Berardi.
Berardi is the current captain of Sassuolo, but has been attracting interest from clubs around Europe.
The Italian winger is reportedly available for €30m this summer, and Arsenal, Leicester, AC Milan and Napoli are among those taking a look at him, according to journalist Nicolo Schira in the tweet below.
Many clubs are monitoring Mimmo #Berardi for the next season. #Sassuolo ask €30M to sell his captain. #Leicester and #Arsenal have sent their scouts in the last weeks. #Spalletti and #Pioli appreciate him, so #Napoli and #ACMilan could also enter in the race. #transfers #LCFC
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 8, 2022
Liverpool are the latest club to be added to the list of potential suitors, according to Fichajes, with Jurgen Klopp said to be a fan of the winger. The report also lists AC Milan and Juventus as interested parties.
Berardi has been at Sassuolo since 2015, so could be looking for a fresh move to continue his progression. The 27-year-old has been particularly impressive this season, managing 24 goals and assists in 28 games.
Liverpool may be targeting a winger due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian’s contract is due to expire next year, and a conclusion is yet to be reached between the club and Salah’s team.