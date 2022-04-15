Liverpool showing an interest in €30m Arsenal transfer target

Liverpool are showing an interest in €30m Arsenal transfer target Domenico Berardi.

Berardi is the current captain of Sassuolo, but has been attracting interest from clubs around Europe.

The Italian winger is reportedly available for €30m this summer, and Arsenal, Leicester, AC Milan and Napoli are among those taking a look at him, according to journalist Nicolo Schira in the tweet below.

Liverpool are the latest club to be added to the list of potential suitors, according to Fichajes, with Jurgen Klopp said to be a fan of the winger. The report also lists AC Milan and Juventus as interested parties.

Berardi has been at Sassuolo since 2015, so could be looking for a fresh move to continue his progression. The 27-year-old has been particularly impressive this season, managing 24 goals and assists in 28 games.

Liverpool may be targeting a winger due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian’s contract is due to expire next year, and a conclusion is yet to be reached between the club and Salah’s team.