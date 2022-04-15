Liverpool targeting in-demand 19-year-old midfielder

Liverpool are targeting 19-year-old midfielder Luka Sucic from Red Bull Salzburg.

Sucic has been compared to Luka Modric back in Croatia, and has managed five goals and two assists in Austria this season. The young midfielder was capped for the first time by his country last year, and could be a long-term replacement to Modric for Croatia.

According to Sport Bild, Liverpool are keen to make a move for Sucic, with Juventus and AC Milan also interested in the midfielder.

Liverpool have been focused on young players in the recent recruitment, with the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Ben Doak both signing in the summer, according to Football Insider.

Clubs around Europe are willing to take a chance on players from Red Bull Salzburg these days, due to the amount of talent that has come from the club. Sadio Mane, Erling Haaland, Karim Adeyemi, Naby Keita, and many more have come through.

Liverpool in particular have targeted players who have played for Salzburg in the past, signing Mane, Keita, and Takumi Minamino.