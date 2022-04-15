Man United and Arsenal vying for highly-rated Premier League right-back

Norwich City looks destined to be relegated to the Championship and should the Canaries find themselves back in the second-tier, their hand could be forced when it comes to offloading right-back Max Aarons.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the young full-back is wanted by as many as four top European sides, including Premier League duo Manchester United and Arsenal.

In addition to the two English clubs, it is understood that Bayern Munich and rivals Borussia Dortmund are also big admirers of the defender.

MORE: Atletico Madrid vs Man City was chaos because the referee lost control, says Mark Halsey

Aarons, 22, has enjoyed another impressive season. Despite his side on the verge of being relegated, Aarons, who has featured in 28 league games, has remained a constant positive.

However, with just two years left on his deal, this summer is likely to see his employers left with little option but to cash in.

Discussing Aarons’ long-term future at the FT Business of Football summit last year, Norwich City majority shareholder Delia Smith admitted the club is expecting to lose the 22-year-old.

“Luckily, because of this wonderful team behind the scenes,” Smith told guests (as quoted by Pink Un).

“We have some really lovely players. They’ve got a nice temperament and Max Aarons is one of the best. He is going to be one of the top footballers and it won’t be at Norwich.

“He knows that, we know that. But we didn’t have any problem with Max or his parents on this particular occasion and this particular deal. Obviously, we will lose him, but that is part of our plan.”

Since joining the Canaries’ youth academy from Luton Town all the way back in 2016, Aarons has gone on to feature in 159 senior first-team matches, across all competitions, directly contributing to 19 goals along the way.