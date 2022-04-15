Man United plotting surprise move for Spurs winger

Manchester United are set to announce Erik ten Hag as their new permanent boss.

The highly-rated Dutchman is expected to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick with an announcement likely to come after this Sunday’s KNVB Cup final.

Ahead of what looks to be a hugely important summer at Old Trafford, several departures, as well as incomings, are expected.

Several players will be out of contract this season, including Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard and while ten Hag, 52, is unlikely to be keen to keep either around, the Dutchman could push for his own signings.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims one player at the top of ten Hag’s summer wish list is Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn.

Steven Bergwijn (right) in action for Tottenham Hotspur.

The 52-year-old tried to sign the wide-attacker last summer but after a deal fell through, Bergwijn was forced to stay in London and work under Antonio Conte.

Speaking about the winger’s importance to the Lilywhites earlier this year, Conte, as quoted by Sky Sports, said: “Steven is a player that if he’s in good physical condition and he has good fitness, he can start the games or he can come in and change the game.

For me, I think he’s an important player and you know very well the player has to be happy and I think the player is happy to stay with us and play for Tottenham.”

Since joining Tottenham Hotspur from PSV in 2020, Bergwijn, who has three years left on his deal, has featured in 78 matches, across all competitions, directly contributing to 18 goals along the way.
