Manchester United star confirms he will leave the club on Instagram

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season, via his Instagram page.

Matic has been in and out of the team all season and had been linked with a move away from the club.

He’s now taken to Instagram to confirm that he has asked the club to leave at the end of the season, as seen below.

Matic has managed just eleven starts in the league this season, and has fallen behind Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Fred in the pecking order in the Manchester United midfield.

With Erik ten Hag potentially coming in as manager, he may be looking to freshen up the squad with younger players to suit his system.

ESPN are reporting that Ten Hag is close to agreeing a deal to move to United, and wants to bring midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to the club. This makes it even more difficult for Matic to find a regular place in the team.

Tchouameni is 22-years-old, so Ten Hag is clearly targeting younger players to suit his high tempo, possession based football.