Manchester United host Norwich as they look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Everton last time out.

Ralf Rangnick will be without multiple key players this weekend, with Luke Shaw likely to be out for the season.

“Five players will still be missing for tomorrow, some of them probably also for the upcoming games. Fred and Scott [McTominay], Raphael Varane will still be missing out, Luke Shaw had his bolts removed from his leg and Edinson Cavani, those are the five that will still be missing,” said Rangnick in his press conference, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

Missing Fred and McTominay is a huge loss for United, who lack numbers in midfield. Nemanja Matic is fit, but often struggles with the physicality of the Premier League.

Paul Pogba is also available, but doesn’t always have the defensive awareness to play in a deeper role.

Manchester Evening News have also mentioned Hannibal Mejbri, an 18-year-old who may be looking to fight his way into the first-team this weekend.

“As it seems, [Shaw] will be out for at least another four or five weeks, I think for him it will be difficult for him to be available for the remaining seven games,” added Rangnick.

Shaw looks set to miss the rest of the season, and with Champions League qualification looking increasingly difficult to achieve, United fans might be wishing for the season to end and reset next campaign.