Manchester United are to make Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni their top transfer target this summer, if Erik ten Hag takes over.

Tchouameni has been attracting interest from clubs around Europe after impressive displays at such a young age, and the 22-year-old has become a regular figure in the Monaco side.

According to ESPN, Erik ten Hag is to make Tchouameni his top transfer target if he’s to be appointed as manager of Manchester United.

Tchouameni would be a welcome addition to the United midfield, especially due to the imminent departure of Paul Pogba. The French midfielder’s contract at Old Trafford is set to expire in the summer, and he is yet to agree a new deal at the club.

Monaco are reportedly wanting between €60-€70m for the midfielder, significantly less than one of Manchester United’s other targets, Declan Rice.

The Athletic are reporting that West Ham want £150m for their star midfielder, so United may be looking for other other targets, such as Tchouameni to bolster their midfield.

Tchouameni has been capped eight times by France, and could be looking for a move to the Premier League to progress his career even further.

