Newcastle star in disagreement with Toon – could now leave in June

Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin is reportedly demanding a pay rise, but the club aren’t willing to match his demands.

This could mean the French winger leaves Newcastle, as they look to overhaul their current squad.

According to Dean Jones, speaking to Give Me Sport, the 25-year-old wants a pay rise on his current deal, but he’s under contract until 2026.

Newcastle are under no pressure to extend his deal, with plenty of time remaining, so the North East club hold a lot of power in the situation.

 

