Police called to Manchester United training ground as fans protest

Police were called to the Manchester United training ground as fans decided to protest against the club.

Protests are also planned for tomorrow’s game against Norwich City, with fans disappointed with the current state of Manchester United.

#MUFC statement re protest: “There was a small + peaceful protest outside the Carrington training ground today. We respect the opinions of fans + remain committed to strengthening our engagement with them.” Pic via @craig26315424 pic.twitter.com/41QltHFlAU — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) April 15, 2022

As the tweet states above, the protests were believed to be peaceful, but police were called just in case things got out of hand.

Ralf Rangnick commented on the protests, in his press conference ahead of the Norwich game.

“But I believe our supporters are one of if not the best in England and as long as they protest in a peaceful way and as along as they still support the team in the stadium I think they have the right to express their opinion. I can understand they have been disappointed,” said Rangnick, as relayed by talkSPORT.