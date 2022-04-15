Police called to Manchester United training ground as fans protest

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Police were called to the Manchester United training ground as fans decided to protest against the club.

Protests are also planned for tomorrow’s game against Norwich City, with fans disappointed with the current state of Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United to be without five key players for Norwich City clash
Sky Sports reporter says Tottenham full-back could leave in summer
Journalist says Marsch can help Leeds pull off major summer deal

As the tweet states above, the protests were believed to be peaceful, but police were called just in case things got out of hand.

Ralf Rangnick commented on the protests, in his press conference ahead of the Norwich game.

“But I believe our supporters are one of if not the best in England and as long as they protest in a peaceful way and as along as they still support the team in the stadium I think they have the right to express their opinion. I can understand they have been disappointed,” said Rangnick, as relayed by talkSPORT.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.