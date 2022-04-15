Surprise Tottenham midfielder spotted in training ahead of Brighton clash

Antonio Conte has called up 18-year-old midfielder Yago Santiago to first-team training this week.

Santiago joined Tottenham from Celta Vigo nearly three years ago, but has yet to break into the first-team.

The 18-year-old is a tricky midfielder, who will be hoping to prove to Conte he’s worthy of more opportunities in the first team. Santiago was spotted in a recent training video as seen in the tweet below.

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 14, 2022

A loan move might be the next step for Santiago, in order to gain first-team experience.