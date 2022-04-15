Surprise Tottenham midfielder spotted in training ahead of Brighton clash

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Antonio Conte has called up 18-year-old midfielder Yago Santiago to first-team training this week.

Santiago joined Tottenham from Celta Vigo nearly three years ago, but has yet to break into the first-team.

The 18-year-old is a tricky midfielder, who will be hoping to prove to Conte he’s worthy of more opportunities in the first team. Santiago was spotted in a recent training video as seen in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool targeting in-demand 19-year-old midfielder
Juventus eyeing Chelsea star with just four league starts this season
Burnley sack Sean Dyche with just eight Premier League games remaining

A loan move might be the next step for Santiago, in order to gain first-team experience.

 

More Stories Yago Santiago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.