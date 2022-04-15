Tottenham join the race for Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target

Tottenham have entered the race for Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans has been a key part of Leicester’s side over the last few years, but after a poor year from the club in the league he could be looking to move on to progress his career.

Tielemans has been linked to Manchester United and Arsenal recently, with Brendan Rodgers reportedly accepting they may have to let the Belgian midfielder leave the club, according to TEAMtalk.

GiveMeSport are now reporting that Tottenham are also interested in the midfielder, if they qualify for Champions League.

Although Leicester are on an excellent run in the Europa Conference League, they are going to find it difficult to qualify for Europe for next season.

They currently sit in ninth position, nine points behind eighth place Wolves.

Arsenal and Manchester United in particular will be looking for a central midfielder this summer. Mikel Arteta has had to use Martin Odegaard in deeper positions this season, due to lack of depth.

Manchester United look set to be without Paul Pogba next season, as his contract expires this summer, so they will need to find a replacement for the Frenchman.