Tottenham tracking Spanish star to fit into defensive system

Tottenham are tracking Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso to play as a left-sided centre-back in Antonio Conte’s team.

Hermoso is a left-footed defender, and would slot perfectly into Conte’s team. Ben Davies is currently playing in this position, but is naturally a left-back.

According to the Daily Mail, Atletico are willing to sell the defender for the right price, and Tottenham are interested in the Spanish international.

Hermoso has played plenty of times for Atletico, but has lost his place recently. The report also names Josko Gvardiol and Alessandro Bastoni as potential targets, as Conte looks to improve his defence.