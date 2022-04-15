Tottenham tracking Spanish star to fit into defensive system

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham are tracking Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso to play as a left-sided centre-back in Antonio Conte’s team. 

Hermoso is a left-footed defender, and would slot perfectly into Conte’s team. Ben Davies is currently playing in this position, but is naturally a left-back.

According to the Daily Mail, Atletico are willing to sell the defender for the right price, and Tottenham are interested in the Spanish international.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist says Jesse Marsch has one problem with Leeds star
Tottenham join the race for Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target
Surprise Tottenham midfielder spotted in training ahead of Brighton clash

Hermoso has played plenty of times for Atletico, but has lost his place recently. The report also names Josko Gvardiol and Alessandro Bastoni as potential targets, as Conte looks to improve his defence.

 

More Stories Alessandro Bastoni Josko Gvardiol Mario Hermoso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.