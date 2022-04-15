Video: David Moyes gives his reaction to finding out Rangers advanced to Europa League semi-finals

Rangers advanced into the Europa League semi-final’s, and Scotsman David Moyes was happy to see them get through.

Moyes was in a good mood after seeing his team breeze past Lyon, winning by three goals in the second leg.

He was also happy to see Rangers go through, as seen in the video below by Sky Sports.

A Rangers v West Ham final would be some spectacle, and something I’m sure a lot of fans in the British isles would love to see.

