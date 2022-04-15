Rangers advanced into the Europa League semi-final’s, and Scotsman David Moyes was happy to see them get through.

Moyes was in a good mood after seeing his team breeze past Lyon, winning by three goals in the second leg.

He was also happy to see Rangers go through, as seen in the video below by Sky Sports.

The moment #WHUFC boss David Moyes found out Rangers will be heading to the Europa League semi-final after beating Braga 3-1 last night? pic.twitter.com/qXnrhmzlM9 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 15, 2022

A Rangers v West Ham final would be some spectacle, and something I’m sure a lot of fans in the British isles would love to see.