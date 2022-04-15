Former Arsenal attacker turned pundit Ian Wright has heaped some rare praise on his old side’s fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking during Thursday’s ‘Kelly and Wrighty Show’, the ex-Gunner couldn’t help but reveal his admiration for Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte.

After opting to leave Inter Milan at the end of last season, Conte, 52, appeared to be destined for a return to the Premier League.

Although Tottenham Hotspur ended up confirming Conte as their new manager, there was a point where Manchester United looked close to recruiting the Italian.

It wasn’t to be though and after agreeing to lead the Lilywhites, Conte has not looked back.

Quickly surging up the table, the Londoners now find themselves in a great position to qualify for next season’s Champions League – something which, prior to Conte’s arrival, looked unachievable.

Discussing the impact the hard-hitting Italian has had on Tottenham Hotspur, Wright said: “Levy has lucked out, he has lucked out with this manager.

“And Man United, whatever you say about how he coaches, they have missed out.

“Tottenham are going to have to do unbelievable stuff to catch what Man City and Liverpool are doing, in respect of squads and achievements.

“If there is a manager that is going to help them to do it, then it will be Conte.

“It’s frightening, at the moment, with what Spurs could do with this manager, Harry Kane and Son.”

Pictures courtesy of Premier League