Vladimir Putin names his three favourites footballers of all time, picking just one Russian player

Posted by

Vladimir Putin has named his three favourite footballers of all time, picking just one Russian player.

According to Russian news outlet TASS, Putin was asked which footballers he considered ‘outstanding’.

Putin named Russian goalkeeper Lev Yashin, but who was the first goalkeeper to win the Ballon d’Or. The Russian leader listed two other former players, but neither were from his native Russia.

More Stories / Latest News
Brazilian star wants £180k-a-week to join Newcastle
Matt Targett set to become first summer signing at Newcastle
Manchester United to make Ligue 1 midfielder their top transfer target

Brazilian legend Pele and Argentinian Diego Maradona made up the trio of footballers, who is said to be an avid watched of sports in his spare time.

More Stories Diego Maradona Lev Yashin Pele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.