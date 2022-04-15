Vladimir Putin names his three favourites footballers of all time, picking just one Russian player

Vladimir Putin has named his three favourite footballers of all time, picking just one Russian player.

According to Russian news outlet TASS, Putin was asked which footballers he considered ‘outstanding’.

Putin named Russian goalkeeper Lev Yashin, but who was the first goalkeeper to win the Ballon d’Or. The Russian leader listed two other former players, but neither were from his native Russia.

Brazilian legend Pele and Argentinian Diego Maradona made up the trio of footballers, who is said to be an avid watched of sports in his spare time.