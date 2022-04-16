17-year-old in contention to make his Manchester United debut this weekend

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho is in contention to make his Manchester United debut this weekend.

With multiple injuries to the Manchester United team, Ralf Rangnick may have to call upon some of his academy graduates when his side face Norwich City this weekend.

Manchester Evening News are reporting that Garnacho is one of those who is with the first-team squad heading to Old Trafford.

Hannibal Mejbri is also reportedly in the squad, as Rangnick is set to be without Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, and Fred.

Garnacho is only 17-years-old, so he must be held in high regard to be called up to the first-team squad. He’s an exciting young winger, and with Marcus Rashford out of form, it’s a good chance to prove himself to the coaches at the club.

In fact, Garnacho can take some inspiration from Rashford, who made his debut at a young age after breaking through the academy.

Rashford had not long turned 18-years-old when he made his Manchester United debut, and Garnacho will be turning 18 this year.