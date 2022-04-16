Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has expressed his frustration regarding his medical team’s handling of Oliver Skipp’s ongoing injury issue, according to Sky Sports reporter, Michael Bridge, who spoke to GiveMeSport.

Conte has criticised the Spurs medical team after being questioned about Skipp’s injury, which has seen the midfielder absent since January.

“Oliver Skipp, it is a pity”, Conte said. “In England, I think that sometimes you should have a [press] conference with the medical department.”

“It is too easy for the doctors to work here because they don’t speak, they don’t explain what happens, you understand? Sometimes I think that could be good … if, in two weeks … to have a good press conference with the medical department to explain [about] the situation that they are trying to take care of their players”, Conte added.

The response from the Spurs boss left journalists confused, due to the seriousness of his tone. Sky Sports reporter, Michael Bridge told GiveMeSport, “Being in those press conferences when it’s being asked by the written press, he was really critical of the medical department. We thought he was joking.

“When I was talking to Alasdair Gold and Dan Kilpatrick after, I said, ‘how are you going to write this one up, because I got the impression he was serious’ and Ali Gold agreed and said, ‘yeah he was, he’s really not happy with the medical team’. But it’s not really their fault if Skipp has got a niggling long-term issue”, said Bridge.

Skipp appeared to be well within Conte’s plans at the start of the season, with the 21-year-old playing in 28 games in all competitions prior to his injury. The midfielder now faces a race against the clock if he is to return again this season, but time looks very much against him.