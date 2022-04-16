Arsenal and Newcastle have enquired about Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, who will be available for transfer this summer.

Lenglet has started just four league games this season, and manager Xavi doesn’t see him as part of his plans for the future.

According to Sport, he will be allowed to leave, and Newcastle, Arsenal and Inter Milan have already sent enquiries to the Spanish giants.

The French international is still only 26, so if a manager get him playing to the level he was when Barcelona signed him, it could be a smart move.

Newcastle are likely to sign a player in most positions over the next few years, after their recent takeover. A move to Arsenal might be a little more complicated, with them having Gabriel and Ben White, with William Saliba out on loan.

Lenglet may believe in his ability to take the shirt of one of the defenders, but both have performed well this season, so it might not be that simple.

Arteta does like to play possession football, and Lenglet is more than comfortable playing this way.