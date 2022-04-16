Arsenal transfer target given final chance at Real Madrid due to Karim Benzema fitness

Arsenal FC
Arsenal transfer target Luka Jovic is set to be given his final chance to prove himself at Real Madrid.

Jovic has failed to impress since signing for the Spanish giants, and has been linked with a move away from the club. However, he may be given an opportunity to prove himself in the coming months, due to fitness issues with Karim Benzema.

According to Marca, via Sport Witness, Carlo Ancelotti plans to use Benzema sparingly due to fear of making his injury worse. Benzema suffered towards the end of their game against Chelsea in the week.

Ancelotti has heavily relied on Benzema this season, but with important Champions League fixtures coming up, he may opt to rest the Frenchman, giving Jovic a chance to impress.

Jovic has had a slow start to life at Real Madrid.

Jovic has been linked to Arsenal in recent months, according to Todo Fichajes, so it’s now up to him to prove to Ancelotti that he deserves his place in the squad.

If he is wanting a move away, he can now put himself in the shop window if he performs well when given the opportunity.

The Serbian striker has only managed 3 goals in 49 games for Madrid, so it will be a brave decision for Ancelotti to bring him into the team.

