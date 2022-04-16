Arsenal transfer target Alvaro Morata has reportedly rejected a move to North London due to his previous failed move to the Premier League.

Morata signed for Chelsea in 2017, but failed to have much success in England. After scoring eleven league goals in his first season at the club, the Spanish international played half a season after that before being sent on loan to Atletico Madrid.

According to La Stampa, via Tutto Juve, Morata isn’t interested in another move back to England and has rejected an offer from Arsenal.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid, and has made 30 appearances this season. According to the report, Morata is enjoying his time in Turin and will reject a move to both Barcelona and Arsenal.

Arsenal are in need of a striker this summer, but will have to continue to look elsewhere. With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah out of contract, Mikel Arteta will have no senior strikers going into the new season as it stands.

Folarin Balogun will return from a loan spell, but it remains to be seen whether he’s ready to play regular Premier League football.